AI mapping identifies 1.75L tuberculosis patients, 38 high-risk regions in Delhi

Delhi’s battle to become tuberculosis-free faces a serious challenge, with more than 1.75 lakh TB patients identified across 11 districts and 38 areas classified as high-risk in an AI-based mapping exercise.

The findings have highlighted the scale of the disease in the national capital months after the government renewed its push to accelerate TB detection and testing.

Advertisement

The AI-based mapping analysed patient, disease and population data to identify areas with a higher concentration of TB cases. According to the Health Ministry, the mapped areas have a combined population of 88,78,636, with more than 80 per cent living in TB high-risk areas.

Advertisement

The West district emerged as the worst affected, with 19.34 lakh people living in areas classified as high-risk for TB. It was followed by North-West with 18.61 lakh, and South-West with 16.52 lakh.

Together, more than 54.46 lakh people in these three districts fall within the identified high-risk areas. The Delhi Government has now stepped up its response, saying TB testing would be made mandatory for every patient, subject to consent, as part of efforts to identify cases earlier.

Advertisement

The alarming mapping comes months after Delhi joined the nationwide push to eliminate TB. A 100-day intensified TB elimination campaign was launched in March around World TB Day. The Delhi Government reviewed the campaign’s progress in June and reiterated its commitment to the TB-free India target. On July 1, Union Health Minister JP Nadda also held a review meeting with the government.

Nadda directed officials to deploy senior personnel to monitor every ward, involve elected representatives in the campaign and strengthen participation by volunteers at the grassroots. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh has said the drive was progressing at full speed and that the participation of all elected representatives was being ensured, adding that the government was confident of achieving its goal of making Delhi TB-free.