AI summit: Interim bail for accused in ‘shirtless protest’

A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim anticipatory bail till March 28 to an accused in connection with the “shirtless protest” during the AI summit in the capital, directing him to join the investigation.

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Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal passed the order while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of being part of a premeditated conspiracy and recording the protest on his mobile phone.

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The court directed Kumar to join the probe with the investigating officer on March 16 and cooperate with the probe. It also said he must continue to join the investigation whenever required by the police.

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Kumar’s counsel, advocates Nagendra Kumar and Amrish Ranjan Pandey, told the court that their client had attended the summit in his personal capacity as a media consultant and had registered independently for the event. They submitted that he has a clean record and was willing to cooperate with the investigation.

The case relates to the protest that took place on February 20 during the AI summit in Delhi, when a group of workers from the Indian Youth Congress allegedly entered the venue wearing or carrying white T-shirts printed with images of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump.

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The shirts also carried slogans, including “India-US Trade Deal”, “Epstein Files” and “PM is compromised”. The police said the protesters raised slogans and scuffled with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue.