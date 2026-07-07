AI to monitor aviation fuel trucks at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru airports to prevent accidents

Artificial intelligence will now monitor aviation fuel vehicles operating at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports, with Bharat Stars Services Private Limited (BSSPL) deploying an AI-powered driver monitoring system aimed at detecting fatigue, distraction and unsafe driving before they lead to accidents during aircraft refuelling operations.

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The deployment follows a partnership between global fleet safety technology company Netradyne and BSSPL, a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and ST Airport Services Pte. Ltd. (STARS), Singapore. The AI-driven "Driver-i" platform will be installed across BSSPL's aviation fuelling fleet operating at the three airports.

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The move comes as aircraft refuelling remains one of the most safety-sensitive operations at airports, with fuel bowsers, refuellers and dispensers operating in close proximity to aircraft, ground support equipment and airport personnel under strict operational constraints.

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Powered by computer vision and edge AI, the platform analyses 100 per cent of driving time instead of relying on event-triggered recordings. It continuously monitors driver behaviour and identifies early signs of fatigue and drowsiness, considered among the biggest risks in round-the-clock airside operations.

The system provides immediate in-cab audio alerts, enabling drivers to correct their behaviour before a potential incident occurs. It also issues collision warnings when vehicles come dangerously close to aircraft, airport equipment or personnel operating on the tarmac.

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Apart from identifying risky behaviour, the AI platform also rewards safe driving through Netradyne's GreenZone safety scoring framework, allowing BSSPL to benchmark and monitor driving performance across its workforce.

JP Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Stars Services Limited, said the company's ground operations teams work round the clock throughout the year in one of the most demanding airport environments.

"While we have always maintained rigorous safety standards and protocols, fatigue, distraction and momentary lapses can occur even among the most experienced operators. Netradyne provides an additional layer of real-time support by helping us detect these risks as they happen and intervene before they become incidents. It strengthens the safety culture we have built over the years," he said.

Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President, India, APAC and Middle East at Netradyne, said airside fuelling requires precision, compliance and constant situational awareness.

"BSSPL's decision to deploy Netradyne across its operations reflects a forward-looking approach to safety that goes beyond regulatory compliance. We are proud to support its efforts to build a safer and more accountable airside ecosystem at some of India's busiest airports," he said.