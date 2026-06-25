AIIMS bans unauthorised use of institute name, logo on social media; written approval from concerned depts must

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has issued a comprehensive social media policy that bans students, residents and employees from using the institute’s name, logo without written approval from the concerned departments.

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Students and their associations, societies, clubs and organising committees recognised by AIIMS have been directed to never post, share or discuss any patient information, images or case details on social media, even if the patient is not identified. This is in line with the Indian Medical Council Regulations, 2002 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

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Social media posts and forwarding of content that is harassing, threatening or discriminatory have been banned. The students have been asked to comply with UGC Regulations of ragging.

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“Do not post obscene, defamatory or hate speech content as per applicable laws. Do not engage in plagiarism or academic dishonesty on social media platforms. Do not share exam questions, answer keys or other confidential academic materials,” the guidelines said.

Student bodies and employees managing official content have to register official social media accounts with the concerned department and appoint a media coordinator as the point of contact for content approval.

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“Accounts must clearly mention that the content is student-generated or department-generated and not officially endorsed unless stated otherwise. Content must not disclose confidential, sensitive or internal information. Avoid political, religious or defamatory material. Sponsored content or collaborations with external brands require special clearance,” the institute said.

Not complying with the guidelines may attract legal consequences or derecognition of students’ associations.