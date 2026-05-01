AIIMS begins free advanced blood test to improve epilepsy treatment

For years, epilepsy patients needing long-term anti-seizure medicines have often depended only on symptoms to judge whether a treatment was working. At the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, doctors have now introduced a facility that they say could make that process far more precise and safer.

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The AIIMS has started an advanced blood testing service at its neurosciences centre to monitor the levels of two commonly prescribed anti-epilepsy medicines, levetiracetam and lamotrigine, in a patient’s bloodstream. The specialised testing, known as therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM), began this week and is currently being offered free of cost.

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Doctors at the institute said the move is aimed at improving treatment accuracy for epilepsy patients, many of whom remain on medication for years and require regular monitoring. They explained that the same dose of a medicine may affect patients differently, and incorrect drug levels can either fail to prevent seizures or lead to toxic side effects.

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The new in-house testing facility is expected to help doctors personalise treatment by adjusting medicine doses according to a patient’s response, body chemistry and risk profile. Experts also said the tests can identify situations where medicines are not reaching effective levels despite patients taking them regularly.

At present, similar tests in private laboratories can cost between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 for each drug, making routine monitoring difficult for many families. AIIMS officials said the service may later be made available at highly subsidised rates under institute policy.

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Prof SB Gaikwad, chief of the neurosciences centre, said advanced neurodiagnostic facilities were helping improve the diagnosis and treatment of complex neurological disorders.

Prof Ashok Sharma, professor in-charge of neuro-biochemistry laboratory, said the process requires only a small blood sample. He said reports would be made available online through the e-Hospital and ORS portals, allowing easier access for patients and doctors.

The facility has been opened for both OPD and admitted patients at the AIIMS, New Delhi, as well as at the NCI-AIIMS Jhajjar campus.

Doctors said the introduction of precision-based monitoring within a public hospital system could significantly improve access to safer epilepsy care, particularly for patients who require prolonged treatment and repeated dose adjustments over several years.