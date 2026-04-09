AIIMS brings IIT Delhi, MIT experts together to drive doctor-engineer collab in healthcare

In a rare move to bridge medicine and technology, AIIMS-Delhi has brought together engineers and clinicians from leading global institutions, including IIT-Delhi and US-based MIT, to jointly develop solutions for healthcare challenges.

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The collaboration, which also includes The Arctic University of Norway, with participation from the University of Oslo, University of Southampton and SINTEF, reflects a growing focus on combining clinical insight with engineering innovation to improve patient care and diagnosis.

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“The aim of organising this workshop is to bring engineers and doctors together and create engineering innovations that would actually help the doctors,” said Dr Vivek Tandon from AIIMS’s Department of Neurosurgery.

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He emphasised clinical needs must guide technological design. “If I want a specific camera to perform a neurosurgery, then it should be a doctor who sits with an engineer to explain what sort of need the camera must fulfil,” Dr Tandon said. He added that such an approach allows both sides to identify and build targeted healthcare technologies.

The workshop is being organised with IIT Delhi’s DS Mehta as chairperson, while Dr Balpreet Singh Ahluwalia from UiT The Arctic University of Norway is also co-chairing the programme. From MIT, Prof Peter So, an expert in biological engineering and multiphoton microscopy, is among the key international representatives.

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The discussions opened with a fundamental concern in clinical care. “The most important question that patients ask is not what disease they have… they ask how long they are going to survive,” said Dr Dipak Sapkota, a researcher from the University of Oslo, highlighting a gap that continues to challenge modern medicine.

Dr Sapkota described the difficulty in managing oral leukoplakia, a condition that can turn cancerous but remains unpredictable. Patients often undergo repeated biopsies, creating both clinical uncertainty and burden. “We don’t know what to do; at times in oral cancer, we just wait until the patient dies,” he said, highlighting the absence of reliable predictive tools.

He argued that relying on a single technology would not solve the problem. Instead, combining clinical data with optical spectral properties, artificial intelligence-based image analysis, and emerging approaches could help identify high-risk cases. “We can mix AI along with new approaches like single-cell and spatial omics in cancer, which could help us analyse which patient is at higher risk,” he said.

Similar gaps are being addressed through AI in dermatology. Dr Somesh Gupta from AIIMS’s dermatology department said skin diseases generate the highest number of health-related queries globally, yet nearly three billion people lack access to specialists. “There are countries with only two or three specialists,” he said.

He pointed out that most datasets used to train AI models are skewed towards lighter skin tones, while a larger share of the global population has darker or Asian skin. His team is working on India-specific models, including collaborations with Google Health, to help frontline healthcare workers identify and triage patients.

AIIMS’s ophthalmology department also presented an AI-based system, ‘MadhuNetraAI’, to detect and grade diabetic retinopathy. The model can be deployed in community settings and operated by trained healthcare workers. By grading disease severity, it helps determine which patients need urgent referral and which can wait, reducing unnecessary hospital visits. The system has shown a sensitivity of 98 per cent and specificity of 96 per cent in testing.

Discussions also touched on public health, where experts noted that increasing warning labels on tobacco products has had limited impact, while marketing continues to influence behaviour in subtler ways.

The discussions are part of the ‘Photonics 4 Clinics’ workshop being held at AIIMS, which will conclude on Friday evening, focusing on the use of light-based technologies combined with AI-powered systems to detect changes in biological tissues and improve clinical decision-making.