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Home / Delhi / AIIMS College of Nursing alumna appointed health minister of Nepal

AIIMS College of Nursing alumna appointed health minister of Nepal

Nisha Mehta was pursuing degree in Bachelor of Science in Nursing at AIIMS Delhi from 2006 to 2010; she took the oath as the health minister of Nepal on March 27

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:33 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Nisha Mehta, an alumna of the College of Nursing, AIIMS, Delhi, has been appointed as the health minister of Nepal, an official statement said on Sunday.

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In a statement, AIIMS Delhi said, "This remarkable achievement is a moment of great pride for the institution and the nursing community at large."

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"Mehta's journey from bedside nursing to a key policy-making role reflects the expanding scope and leadership potential of the nursing profession," the statement said.

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During her time at AIIMS, she consistently displayed exceptional leadership qualities, active participation in academic and co-curricular activities, and a strong sense of responsibility, traits that have clearly shaped her path toward higher leadership and public service, it added.

The statement further added that her accomplishment reinforces the vital role nurses play not only in patient care but also in shaping healthcare policies and systems at national and global levels.

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"The College of Nursing, AIIMS, New Delhi, extends its best wishes to Mehta for a successful tenure and impactful contributions to public health in Nepal," it added.

Mehta was pursuing a degree in Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the institution from 2006 to 2010.

She took the oath as the health minister of Nepal on March 27.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won a landslide victory in the March 5 poll, securing a massive 182 seats out of the total 275 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR), making it eligible to form a majority government.

This is the first democratically elected government since the coalition government led by former prime minister K P Oli was ousted in September last year, following the youth-led Gen Z protest against corruption, nepotism, and a social media ban that escalated into violence.

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