AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

A six-month-old boy has undergone a successful metal-free spine fixation surgery using a bone graft from his mother at the AIIMS here, making him the youngest in Asia to undergo such a procedure, doctors at the hospital said.

The infant was kept on a ventilator for 11 months after undergoing the 15-hour surgery on June 10 last year and was discharged on May 10, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said in a statement.

The child had sustained spinal cord and brachial plexus injury during normal vaginal delivery at another hospital. He weighed 4.5 kg (macrosomia) at birth, said Dr Deepak Gupta, a professor of neurosurgery at AIIMS.

After birth, the child was put on oxygen support and had episodes of aspiration pneumonia in another hospital.

“At the time of presentation to us in May 2022 at five months of age, the child had respiratory distress and minimal movement of all three limbs (left upper and lower limbs, right lower limb) and no movement of right upper limb. Examination revealed an injury to the spinal cord and cervical spine dislocation (cervical spondyloptosis),” Gupta explained.

“It is almost impossible to fix such young spines using metallic implants/cages due to the very small size of cartilaginous bones in such young infants... the mother consented to give part of her iliac crest bone for her child,” he added.

The boy's mother was put under general anaesthesia and the infant was undergoing surgery in parallel operation theatres.

Interestingly, the mother's blood group was B positive and the boy's was A positive but there was no rejection of the bone graft. Good bony fusion and spine stability has been achieved at the time of discharge, Gupta said.

“As per literature search, this happens to be the youngest infant in Asia and the second youngest in the world to undergo cervical spine fixation surgery at such a young age,” he said.