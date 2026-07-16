DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / AIIMS Delhi doctors perform rare lung-sparing surgery on four-month-old infant

AIIMS Delhi doctors perform rare lung-sparing surgery on four-month-old infant

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:48 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi’s nutritional imbalance remains severe despite higher incomes and better healthcare access. The report found severe nutritional deficiencies in Delhi’s food consumption patterns. File
Advertisement

Doctors at AIIMS New Delhi have successfully performed a rare lung-sparing surgery on a four-month-old infant born with a congenital lung malformation affecting both lungs, making the child one of the youngest reported patients to undergo such a technically complex procedure.

Advertisement

The infant, diagnosed before birth with Congenital Pulmonary Airway Malformation (CPAM), underwent a segment-level lung resection instead of the more common procedure of removing an entire lung lobe. Doctors said the child recovered well after surgery and was discharged just two days later, an unusually quick recovery for an operation of this complexity.

Advertisement

CPAM is a condition in which part of the lung develops abnormally during pregnancy, forming cyst-like tissue that cannot function as healthy lung. While the condition usually affects only one lung, doctors said this child had abnormalities in both lungs, making treatment significantly more challenging.

Advertisement

Since both lungs were affected, removing a full lobe from the right lung could have reduced the amount of healthy lung tissue available for the child’s future growth. The surgical team therefore opted for a more precise approach, removing only the diseased segments while preserving as much healthy lung tissue as possible.

The operation involved removing segments 9 and 10 of the lower lobe of the right lung. Doctors explained that each lung is divided into smaller functional units called segments, each with its own blood supply and airway. While removing an entire lobe is technically less demanding, a segmentectomy requires surgeons to carefully separate deeply placed blood vessels and airways without damaging surrounding healthy lung tissue.

Advertisement

Professor Vishesh Jain from the Department of Paediatric Surgery led the procedure. A key part of the surgery was selective lung ventilation, in which one lung is ventilated while the other remains still, allowing the surgeon to operate safely. The anaesthesia team, led by Dr Abhishek, managed the technique in the infant despite the challenges posed by the child’s extremely small airway. The surgery was completed without complications.

"Segments 9 and 10 are among the most difficult to remove in the entire lung, as their vessels and airways are located deep within the tissue, away from the surface. Performing this safely through keyhole surgery in an infant just four months old is a significant technical achievement. Such outcomes are possible because of teamwork and the dedicated healthcare workers at AIIMS, whose infrastructure and facilities support complex, lung-preserving paediatric surgery," said Dr Sandeep Agarwala, Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery at AIIMS New Delhi.

Doctors said the operation addressed only the right lung, while the affected segment in the left lung will be treated in a second surgery after the child has recovered further and grown. Until then, the infant will remain under regular follow-up.

The team said the case shows that, where the anatomy and clinical condition allow, removing only the diseased portion of the lung instead of an entire lobe is a feasible option even in very young infants. This approach can help preserve lung tissue and support better long-term lung function.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts