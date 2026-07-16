AIIMS Delhi doctors perform rare lung-sparing surgery on four-month-old infant

Doctors at AIIMS New Delhi have successfully performed a rare lung-sparing surgery on a four-month-old infant born with a congenital lung malformation affecting both lungs, making the child one of the youngest reported patients to undergo such a technically complex procedure.

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The infant, diagnosed before birth with Congenital Pulmonary Airway Malformation (CPAM), underwent a segment-level lung resection instead of the more common procedure of removing an entire lung lobe. Doctors said the child recovered well after surgery and was discharged just two days later, an unusually quick recovery for an operation of this complexity.

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CPAM is a condition in which part of the lung develops abnormally during pregnancy, forming cyst-like tissue that cannot function as healthy lung. While the condition usually affects only one lung, doctors said this child had abnormalities in both lungs, making treatment significantly more challenging.

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Since both lungs were affected, removing a full lobe from the right lung could have reduced the amount of healthy lung tissue available for the child’s future growth. The surgical team therefore opted for a more precise approach, removing only the diseased segments while preserving as much healthy lung tissue as possible.

The operation involved removing segments 9 and 10 of the lower lobe of the right lung. Doctors explained that each lung is divided into smaller functional units called segments, each with its own blood supply and airway. While removing an entire lobe is technically less demanding, a segmentectomy requires surgeons to carefully separate deeply placed blood vessels and airways without damaging surrounding healthy lung tissue.

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Professor Vishesh Jain from the Department of Paediatric Surgery led the procedure. A key part of the surgery was selective lung ventilation, in which one lung is ventilated while the other remains still, allowing the surgeon to operate safely. The anaesthesia team, led by Dr Abhishek, managed the technique in the infant despite the challenges posed by the child’s extremely small airway. The surgery was completed without complications.

"Segments 9 and 10 are among the most difficult to remove in the entire lung, as their vessels and airways are located deep within the tissue, away from the surface. Performing this safely through keyhole surgery in an infant just four months old is a significant technical achievement. Such outcomes are possible because of teamwork and the dedicated healthcare workers at AIIMS, whose infrastructure and facilities support complex, lung-preserving paediatric surgery," said Dr Sandeep Agarwala, Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery at AIIMS New Delhi.

Doctors said the operation addressed only the right lung, while the affected segment in the left lung will be treated in a second surgery after the child has recovered further and grown. Until then, the infant will remain under regular follow-up.

The team said the case shows that, where the anatomy and clinical condition allow, removing only the diseased portion of the lung instead of an entire lobe is a feasible option even in very young infants. This approach can help preserve lung tissue and support better long-term lung function.