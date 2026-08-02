AIIMS-Delhi honours 38 donor families

In a ceremony that placed families at the centre of India’s organ donation movement, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Saturday honoured 38 families who chose to donate the organs, tissues or whole bodies of their loved ones after death, recognising decisions that have helped save or improve the lives of several patients.

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The annual felicitation, organised by the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) at AIIMS, brought together donor families, transplant recipients, doctors, government officials, police personnel and civil society representatives to acknowledge the role of donation in giving patients a second chance at life. The event was attended by AIIMS Director Prof Nikhil Tandon, Dean (Research) Dr Radhika Tandon and Additional Director Anshul Mishra.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof Nikhil Tandon said organ and tissue donation continues to offer hope to patients suffering from end-stage organ failure. He urged greater public awareness to remove misconceptions surrounding donation and described the decision taken by grieving families as “a noble deed that has granted new life to many and stands as an enduring testament to human compassion.”

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Highlighting the work behind every transplant, ORBO professor in-charge Prof Aarti Vij said AIIMS follows a system of mandatory notification of every death in the hospital, supported round the clock by coordination officers and regular training of doctors and critical care nurses. She said successful transplantation depends on close coordination among donor families, transplant teams, laboratory services, forensic authorities, police and support staff.

The ceremony also reflected on the lives behind the donations. Among those remembered were Priyanka Yadav (26) from Ghaziabad, whose family donated multiple organs after she was declared brain dead following a road accident, Sagar (23), whose family fulfilled his helping nature by donating his organs after a fatal motorcycle accident, and Delhi resident Ghanshyam Kashyap, whose family chose donation after he suffered a fatal brain injury.

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AIIMS also honoured four people who had pledged to donate their whole bodies during their lifetime, with their families fulfilling those commitments after their deaths.

The felicitation marked the conclusion of ORBO’s Organ Donation Fortnight, during which AIIMS organised training programmes, awareness campaigns, public pledging drives and school competitions under the theme “Angdaan Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyaan”.

The institute said it has so far trained 1,356 resident doctors and 1,463 critical care nurses as part of its continuing efforts to strengthen organ and tissue donation across the country.