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Home / Delhi / AIIMS-Delhi invites applications for 48 scientist posts; July 14 last date

AIIMS-Delhi invites applications for 48 scientist posts; July 14 last date

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Manikant Mishra
Delhi, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has invited applications for 48 scientist positions across multiple departments, offering an opportunity for professionals in medical research, biotechnology, clinical trials and allied healthcare sciences.

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According to recruitment notification, the vacancies are available for the posts of Scientist-I, Scientist-II and Scientist-II (CRU). Of the total 48 vacancies, 23 are for Scientist-II, six for Scientist-II (CRU), and 19 for Scientist-I. The candidates can apply online on official website www.aiimsexam.ac.in.

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Candidates possessing a postgraduate degree (PG) or a PhD in the relevant discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply. The institute has also made relevant professional or research experience mandatory for applicants.

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The eligible disciplines include Statistics, Medical Oncology, Medical Physics, Biotechnology and other allied fields.

The maximum age limit for applicants has been fixed at 45 years. The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 3,000, while candidates belonging to SC, ST and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 2,400. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the application fee.

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The selection process may include application screening, a written examination and an interview or other selection procedures as determined by the institute.

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official AIIMS website. The last date for submission of applications is July 14, 2026.

AIIMS, New Delhi, one of the country's premier medical institutions, said the recruitment drive is aimed at strengthening scientific research and healthcare innovation. The positions are expected to attract candidates seeking careers in advanced medical research, biotechnology, clinical trials and healthcare development within the central government sector.

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Scientist-II 23

Scientist-II (CRU) 6

Scientist-I 19

Total 48

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