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Home / Delhi / AIIMS Delhi to offer advance neuro tests for free, boosting early disease detection 

AIIMS Delhi to offer advance neuro tests for free, boosting early disease detection 

Market costs range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:11 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Dr Ashok Sharma
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Patients grappling with unexplained nerve disorders may finally have a clearer and more affordable route to diagnosis, with AIIMS New Delhi rolling out specialised blood tests that were until now largely confined to expensive private laboratories.The institute has introduced three specialised tests namely, Human Anti-Neurofascin 140, Human Anti-Neurofascin 155 and Human Anti-Neurofascin 186 antibodies. These tests help to detect if the body’s immune system is attacking the nerves, allowing doctors to identify the exact type of nerve disorder and decide treatment early.
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Until now, these tests were available only at a handful of private labs in Delhi, often costing between Rs 15,000 and Rs20,000 each, making them unreachable for many patients.

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Dr Ashok Sharma, Prof and Head Neurobiochemistry department of AIIMS, New Delhi, said the tests will help doctors distinguish between neurological disorders that often look similar, but need different treatment and somehow are missed or overlooked.

“These conditions can have overlapping symptoms. The tests make diagnosis more specific and help clinicians decide treatment early,” he said, adding that they detect antibodies that damage nerve coverings. He noted that bringing these specialised tests to AIIMS will improve access and reduce dependence on costly private labs.

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Dr Sharma said, “The purpose of bringing in these tests is to get an apt and clear picture while maintaining the correctness in the diagnosis of the patients.”

Also, he informed that the samples for these testing have started to come already.

According to the hospital administration, the test requires only a small blood sample of 1 ml to 3 ml, collected in a plain serum vial. Once processed, reports will be uploaded on the ORS portal for patients, while doctors can access these through the e-hospital system. The tests are being offered free of cost, and all departments have been intimated to refer patients wherever required.

To facilitate this, sample collection has been organised at three locations. OPD (Out-Patient Department) patients can visit the Collection Centre at Room No. 3 on the ground floor from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. For IPD (In-Patient Department), samples are being taken at Room No. 64 on ground floor at Neurosciences Centre, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. An additional facility has been set up at the NCI-AIIMS Jhajjar campus, where samples are collected at the Molecular Diagnostic Lab in the NSC Research Block (3rd floor) during the same hours as in AIIMS Delhi.

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