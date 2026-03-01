AIIMS Delhi to offer advance neuro tests for free, boosting early disease detection 

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Until now, these tests were available only at a handful of private labs in Delhi, often costing between Rs 15,000 and Rs20,000 each, making them unreachable for many patients.

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Dr Ashok Sharma, Prof and Head Neurobiochemistry department of AIIMS, New Delhi, said the tests will help doctors distinguish between neurological disorders that often look similar, but need different treatment and somehow are missed or overlooked.

“These conditions can have overlapping symptoms. The tests make diagnosis more specific and help clinicians decide treatment early,” he said, adding that they detect antibodies that damage nerve coverings. He noted that bringing these specialised tests to AIIMS will improve access and reduce dependence on costly private labs.

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Dr Sharma said, “The purpose of bringing in these tests is to get an apt and clear picture while maintaining the correctness in the diagnosis of the patients.”

Also, he informed that the samples for these testing have started to come already.

According to the hospital administration, the test requires only a small blood sample of 1 ml to 3 ml, collected in a plain serum vial. Once processed, reports will be uploaded on the ORS portal for patients, while doctors can access these through the e-hospital system. The tests are being offered free of cost, and all departments have been intimated to refer patients wherever required.

To facilitate this, sample collection has been organised at three locations. OPD (Out-Patient Department) patients can visit the Collection Centre at Room No. 3 on the ground floor from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. For IPD (In-Patient Department), samples are being taken at Room No. 64 on ground floor at Neurosciences Centre, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. An additional facility has been set up at the NCI-AIIMS Jhajjar campus, where samples are collected at the Molecular Diagnostic Lab in the NSC Research Block (3rd floor) during the same hours as in AIIMS Delhi.