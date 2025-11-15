AIIMS honoured with top rank for overall performance at summit

AIIMS New Delhi has secured the highest national ranking and the top award for overall performance and institutional excellence at the DHR–ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2025, the institute said in a statement.

Organised by the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the summit was inaugurated on Thursday by Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Singh Patel.

In her address, the minister highlighted India’s expanding role in health research and innovation. She cited MedTech Mitra, Rotavac, and the Covid-19 vaccines as examples of “self-reliance and scientific excellence”. She added that the government was committed to ensuring that the benefits of research and innovation “reach people at every level of society”.

AIIMS said the “Overall Performance Excellence (Gold)” ranking recognises the institute’s work across research output and quality, innovation and translation, public-health impact, capacity building, and external collaborations and funding. The institute noted its sustained record of high-impact publications, the translation of laboratory findings into diagnostics and therapeutics, evidence-based inputs to national policies, mentoring of young scientists, and success in securing competitive research grants.

“This national recognition reaffirms AIIMS New Delhi’s leadership in seamlessly integrating patient care, teaching, and research, and in converting scientific discovery into tangible public-health outcomes,” the institute said.

AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas congratulated faculty, researchers, students, and staff on the achievement. “This national gold ranking is a collective achievement that reflects AIIMS’ enduring pursuit of excellence in science, service, and innovation. It is a proud moment for the entire AIIMS community,” he said.