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Home / Delhi / AIIMS launches India’s 1st customised retina training programme for ophthalmologists

AIIMS launches India’s 1st customised retina training programme for ophthalmologists

National Retina Skill Development Centre to train over 100 ophthalmologists from public health system in three years

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:38 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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AIIMS-Delhi on Monday launched India’s first customised retina training modules for ophthalmologists and inaugurated the National Retina Skill Development Centre.

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Retinal disorders are among the leading causes of irreversible vision loss in India. The growing burden of these conditions, along with gaps in the availability of retina specialists and infrastructure, has increased the need for trained professionals in retinal care.

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An AIIMS-Delhi survey found that, on average, there is only one ophthalmologist available for every 65,000 people in the country. There are 20,944 ophthalmologists and 17,849 primary eye-care providers working nationwide at the tertiary level.

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The training programme has been developed in partnership with the Roche India Healthcare Institute (RIHI). It will include hands-on training, research and training in retinal diseases.

At the centre of the programme is the Retina Skill Lab CORE (Comprehensive Retinal Education), equipped with high-resolution OCTs, fundus cameras and specialised microscopes. The centre will train more than 100 ophthalmologists from public health systems over the next three years through an eight-module programme.

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The training will focus on the early detection, diagnosis and management of retinal diseases.

Dr Radhika Tandon, Chief and Professor of Ophthalmology at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi, said the programme would help equip general ophthalmologists, particularly those in the public health system, with practical skills to identify, diagnose and manage retinal diseases.

“The need for strengthening retinal care capabilities is underscored by gaps in the availability of specialised expertise. The Modulated Retina Training Programme will provide ophthalmologists with access to structured, hands-on training and advanced infrastructure, helping strengthen the availability of trained human resource to ensure quality and consistency of retinal care across the country,” she said.

Speaking with The Tribune, Dr Varun Goyal, Managing Partner of Garnet Global Consultants, the healthcare consulting firm engaged by Roche India Healthcare Institute, said the number of trained retina specialists remained low and they were concentrated in large cities.

“Practising ophthalmologists will come to AIIMS, New Delhi for structured, hands-on training and certification: eight weeks, six days a week, across 48 structured sessions, with the clinical content developed by the faculty of the Dr R P Centre, AIIMS-Delhi.

“Each participant also maintains a logbook of up to 100 patients, so the learning is anchored in real patients and not just lectures,” Goyal added.

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