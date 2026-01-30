AIIMS launches pan-India research consortium

In a move that could significantly reshape how biomedical and clinical research is conducted in India, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Thursday brought together the directors of all AIIMS institutions to formally launch a pan-India collaborative research consortium, signalling a shift from fragmented, institution-led studies to a coordinated national research approach.

At the heart of the initiative is a memorandum of understanding signed by 20 AIIMS institutions, creating a structured framework for multi-institutional research, large-scale clinical trials and systematic sharing of expertise. The consortium links AIIMS campuses in New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bibinagar, Bilaspur, Deoghar, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Madurai, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raebareli, Raipur, Rajkot and Rishikesh, together representing one of the country’s largest public healthcare and research networks.

Until now, most research across the AIIMS system has been conducted independently, shaped largely by local priorities and capacities. The new platform seeks to change it by aligning research efforts with national health needs and enabling studies that require large, diverse patient populations, something a single institution often cannot achieve on its own. By pooling clinical expertise, infrastructure and patient data, the consortium is expected to strengthen the scale and quality of evidence generated within the public health system.

Discussions during the meeting reflected this shift in ambition. Directors and senior researchers deliberated on identifying common national research priorities and expanding multi-centric clinical trials, while also pushing into emerging and policy-relevant areas such as artificial intelligence in healthcare, affordable cancer treatments, healthcare-associated infections and the rising burden of metabolic disorders. To avoid bureaucratic delays that often hamper collaborative projects, the agreement also provides for dedicated nodal officers and single points of contact in each institution.

AIIMS Director Prof M Srinivas described the consortium as a collective commitment to research that is both high-quality and nationally relevant. “By bringing together the strengths of AIIMS institutions across India, we aim to generate robust scientific evidence, promote innovation and support informed decision-making in healthcare,” he said, indicating that the platform would evolve over time rather than remain a static arrangement.

For researchers, the promise of the consortium lies in its ability to enable large, multi-institutional studies that are increasingly essential for addressing complex health challenges.

Prof Nikhil Tandon, Dean (Research), AIIMS, New Delhi, pointed out that harmonising research protocols and sharing expertise across institutions could improve reproducibility and accelerate the translation of research findings into clinical practice and public health policy.

“Leveraging diverse patient populations across AIIMS institutions allows us to answer questions that smaller, isolated studies simply cannot,” he said.

Traditionally an internal event at AIIMS, New Delhi, Research Day has been expanded this year to include participation from all AIIMS institutions, a symbolic and practical reflection of the new collaborative approach. Directors and deans from across the country have been invited not only to showcase their work but also to engage in dialogue on shared challenges and opportunities.

Highlighting the broader context, Prof Tandon noted that research is one of the three core pillars of AIIMS, alongside patient care and education. AIIMS, New Delhi, alone currently runs around 1,000 ongoing research projects, has mobilised nearly Rs 300 crore in research funding and has produced close to 3,000 publications in leading journals.

Faculty and students, he said, are increasingly being encouraged to integrate research into their careers through early-career grants, thesis support and collaborations with institutions such as IIT-Delhi, Department of Science and Technology and CSIR.