AIIMS orders review as dead girl’s father alleges surgery delay

The death of 15-year-old Tanvi, who had been receiving treatment at the AIIMS here for nearly 14 years, has prompted an internal review after her father alleged repeated delays in surgery and gaps in communication about her treatment.

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Tanvi’s father, Mukesh Periyani, alleged that surgery dates fixed in 2014 were changed repeatedly and that the procedure was eventually not carried out. He also alleged that the family was not given adequate information about her treatment and was on several occasions asked to take discharge.

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Amid questions raised by the allegations, AIIMS executive director Nikhil Tandon constituted a committee to conduct a detailed review of the case. The committee will examine the entire course of treatment, medical records, investigations, expert opinions, circumstances surrounding Tanvi’s death and the post-mortem report. A postmortem is also being conducted.

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AIIMS has not yet disclosed the number of members on the committee or the time within which it is expected to submit its report.

The hospital’s account of Tanvi’s treatment traces her first visit to the Cardiology Outpatient Department to October 10, 2012. She was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD) with pulmonary atresia. Detailed investigations, including CT angiography, conventional angiography and cardiac catheterisation, were carried out in 2013. On January 31, 2014, doctors advised a ‘unifocalisation and conduit’ surgery, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 lakh.

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However, following a detailed medical assessment in 2018, AIIMS said corrective surgery was considered not feasible because of the complexity of Tanvi’s heart structure. Medical management and regular follow-up were advised thereafter.

AIIMS said the family had been informed about the medical assessment, recommended treatment and possible prognosis. It also said the family subsequently sought opinions from other specialists. According to the hospital, the head of the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Department in 2025, followed by another senior cardiothoracic surgeon, advised continuation of medical management.

Tanvi was admitted again on August 24, 2026, after her condition worsened. During the admission, she was being evaluated in detail, including for the possibility of a heart-lung transplant.

Her condition suddenly deteriorated around 2.50 am on September 1. She developed severe cyanosis and her oxygen saturation fell to about 48 per cent. Following a hypoxic spell, she suffered a cardiac arrest and died at 5.06 am.