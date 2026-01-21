AIIMS performs 1,000 robotic surgeries in 13 months, sets public healthcare benchmark

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has achieved a major milestone in public healthcare by completing over 1,000 robotic-assisted surgeries within 13 months at its Department of Surgical Disciplines.

The achievement follows the installation of a dedicated, state-of-the-art surgical robot in November 2024, making the department the first General Surgery unit in a government hospital in India to have an exclusive robotic system of its own.

The introduction of the robotic-assisted surgery marks a significant advancement in AIIMS’ efforts to provide cutting-edge surgical care within the public healthcare system. While robotic technology has been available in select private hospitals across metropolitan cities for over a decade, its adoption in government hospitals, particularly in General Surgery, has remained limited due to high costs and the practice of sharing robots across multiple departments. AIIMS has bridged this gap by introducing a dedicated robotic platform exclusively for its General Surgery department.

Robotic surgery at the Department of Surgical Disciplines was initiated over a year ago to address complex and high-risk surgical challenges. In the last 13 months, the department has successfully performed more than 1,000 robotic procedures, including complex gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary surgeries such as pancreatic duodenectomy, gastrectomy, esophagectomy, colectomy and anterior resection for gastrointestinal malignancies. The department has also carried out robotic abdominal wall reconstructions for hernias, kidney transplantation and minimally invasive resections of thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal and pancreatic tumours.

Professor Sunil Chumber, head of the Department of Surgical Disciplines, said the milestone reflected AIIMS’ commitment to accessible and equitable healthcare. “All surgeries at AIIMS are performed free of cost. In private hospitals, the addition of robotic assistance alone can increase the cost of surgery by nearly Rs 1 lakh, apart from other hospital charges,” he said. He added that in most hospitals, surgical robots are shared among multiple departments, limiting access. “Our department is the only General Surgery unit in a government hospital so far to have a robotic system dedicated exclusively to one department,” he said.

The development has also strengthened surgical education at the institute. As an academic centre, the department trains more than 100 surgical residents at any given time. According to Prof. Chumber, the availability of a dedicated robotic system allows residents to gain hands-on exposure to advanced technology during their training, bringing AIIMS’ surgical curriculum on a par with leading medical institutions worldwide.

Explaining the technology, Prof Chumber said the robotic system comprised three components: the surgeon’s console, where two surgeons can operate simultaneously; the patient cart with robotic arms attached to the patient; and a vision system that provides a magnified, three-dimensional view of the operative field for the entire surgical team. “The surgery is still performed entirely by the surgeon. The robot simply translates the surgeon’s hand movements with greater precision,” he said.

Dr Hemanga K Bhattacharjee from the Department of Surgery recalled the first robotic procedure performed in the General Surgery block on November 5, 2024. “We had been preparing for nearly four years. Even before the robot arrived, faculty members underwent extensive training. The first surgery marked not just a step forward, but a major leap for our department,” he said. He added that all faculty members were now trained in robotic surgery and were actively involved in both performing procedures and training residents.

Robotic-assisted surgery offers several advantages over conventional open and laparoscopic techniques, including smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, lower post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery. The technology is particularly beneficial for surgeries requiring precise dissection and suturing in confined anatomical spaces, such as rectal cancer surgeries, esophagectomies and pancreatic procedures.

Globally, robotic-assisted surgeries have been associated with improved outcomes, including significantly lower infection rates and higher patient satisfaction. In India, the adoption of robotic surgery has grown steadily at an estimated annual rate of 15–20 per cent. Currently, over 100 surgical robots are operational nationwide, predominantly in private hospitals and largely confined to specialties such as urology, gynaecology and oncology.

By integrating advanced robotic technology into a government hospital and offering it free of cost, AIIMS New Delhi has set a new benchmark for public sector healthcare. The initiative is expected to encourage wider adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in government hospitals across the country, ensuring that world-class surgical care is accessible to patients irrespective of their economic status.