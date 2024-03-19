AIIMS performs dual kidney transplant

New Delhi, March 18
Medical experts at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have successfully conducted a dual kidney transplant for the first time. The procedure took place on a 51-year-old woman who had been dependent on continuous dialysis.
The donor, a 78-year-old woman, was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre on December 19 due to a head injury and was subsequently declared brain dead. The surgery was carried out by the hospital’s Department of Surgical Disciplines and Department of Nephrology in collaboration with the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation.
Dr Asuri Krishna, additional professor at AIIMS, said, “We had to place two kidneys in a confined space, which is usually not the case as typically only one kidney is transplanted. The recipient experienced a smooth recovery with both kidneys functioning well post-surgery.”
The recipient now possesses four kidneys, including her own two. The surgery was conducted in December last year, with the delay in disclosing the information attributed to ensuring the patient’s complete recovery.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has extended congratulations to the team of doctors for their achievement.
