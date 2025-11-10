DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / AIIMS resident doctors demand revival of Delhi Medical Council as registrations stall

AIIMS resident doctors demand revival of Delhi Medical Council as registrations stall

Hundreds of doctors face stalled appointment letters, delayed salary disbursals and legal barriers to practice

article_Author
Sneha Richhariya
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:48 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
“Doctors have come from different parts of the country to serve in Delhi but are unable to complete the mandatory registration process,” the RDA states. File Photo
Advertisement

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, on Monday urged the Chief Minister and Health Minister of Delhi to address the complete shutdown of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

Advertisement

Hundreds of resident doctors posted at AIIMS, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, MAMC, LHMC, and other government institutions remain unable to secure the mandatory DMC registration due to the council’s ongoing administrative paralysis. 

Advertisement

Physicians, who relocated from across India to serve in Delhi, face stalled appointment letters, delayed salary disbursals and legal barriers to practice within the state. 

Advertisement

“Doctors have come from different parts of the country to serve in Delhi but are unable to complete the mandatory registration process,” the RDA stated in its letter to the Delhi CM. 

The association emphasised that these doctors form the core workforce of government and tertiary care facilities. It called for immediate steps to either restart DMC operations or introduce a provisional registration system to allow doctors to resume duties without interruption.

Advertisement

On June 17, 2025, the Delhi government disbanded the DMC following an order from Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The Health Department had reported multiple administrative and procedural violations, including unauthorised tenure extensions and financial misconduct.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts