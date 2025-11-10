AIIMS resident doctors demand revival of Delhi Medical Council as registrations stall

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, on Monday urged the Chief Minister and Health Minister of Delhi to address the complete shutdown of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

Hundreds of resident doctors posted at AIIMS, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, MAMC, LHMC, and other government institutions remain unable to secure the mandatory DMC registration due to the council’s ongoing administrative paralysis.

Physicians, who relocated from across India to serve in Delhi, face stalled appointment letters, delayed salary disbursals and legal barriers to practice within the state.

“Doctors have come from different parts of the country to serve in Delhi but are unable to complete the mandatory registration process,” the RDA stated in its letter to the Delhi CM.

The association emphasised that these doctors form the core workforce of government and tertiary care facilities. It called for immediate steps to either restart DMC operations or introduce a provisional registration system to allow doctors to resume duties without interruption.

On June 17, 2025, the Delhi government disbanded the DMC following an order from Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The Health Department had reported multiple administrative and procedural violations, including unauthorised tenure extensions and financial misconduct.