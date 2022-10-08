AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

New Delhi, October 7
AIIMS-New Delhi is scripting heartening tales of organ donation that are saving many lives. Within a month, the institute’s Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) has managed to counsel the families of two deceased persons for organ donation.
While one of the donors was a retired BSF man who died after a fall in his house, the other was a 16-month-old baby, India’s youngest deceased donor. His two kidneys have transformed the life of a Delhi boy, who was suffering from acute renal failure and was on routine dialysis.
“These are very encouraging developments,” Aarti Vij, head of the ORBO, said today.
On October 3, the AIIMS trauma centre received a 52-year-old patient, Rakesh Kumar, a retired BSF personnel who had fallen off a ladder at his home in Firozabad, UP. Kumar was declared dead on Thursday. After counselling, his family agreed to donate his liver, heart, both kidneys and cornea.
Speaking to The Tribune, Balram, transplant coordinator at the ORBO, said, “The family agreed to donate the organs. The heart was allocated to Army Research and Referral Hospital and one kidney each was allocated to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS. Rakesh Kumar spent his life serving the nation and saved three lives even after death.”
All organ transplants were successfully completed yesterday. Prior to this, AIIMS had successfully transplanted kidneys of a 16-month-old baby into a patient of renal failure.
Five-year-old Manrup Bawa of Uttar Pradesh’s Barsat has now started attending school for the first time. He has shown successful acceptance of kidneys from India’s youngest deceased donor, a 16-month-old baby who died after a fall in August this year with the infant’s parents consenting to donation of all functional organs.
Dr Manjunath Maruti Pol, the AIIMS surgeon who led the complex kidney transplant surgery, said the procedure involved India’s youngest donor.
