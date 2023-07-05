AIIMS students among 4 NEET 'impersonators' held

— IANS

New Delhi, July 4

With the arrest of four persons, including three AIIMS students, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a NEET exam gang that used to appear in exams in place of actual candidates after charging Rs 7 lakh each.

The arrested accused have been identified as Naresh Bishnoi, Sanju Yadav, Mahavir and Jitendra.

According to sources, Bishnoi, a second-year student at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, is believed to be the leader of the gang and was taken into custody while giving his second-year examination.

Yadav was caught red-handed while giving the NEET exam on behalf of a candidate. Mahavir and Jitendra, also said to be AIIMS students, were arrested from Nagpur. The police have also seized several pieces of evidence, including a laptop and mobile phones, from the accused.

Bishnoi enticed several AIIMS students by offering them monetary rewards, subsequently arranging for first-year students to sit in the nationwide NEET exam on behalf of different candidates. “It was revealed that the gang used to take Rs 7 lakh for rigging their exams. Police teams are also further conducting a probe and more arrests are likely to happen,” a source said.