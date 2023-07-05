 AIIMS students among 4 NEET 'impersonators' held : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • AIIMS students among 4 NEET 'impersonators' held

AIIMS students among 4 NEET 'impersonators' held

Charged Rs 7 lakh from each candidate

AIIMS students among 4 NEET 'impersonators' held

Photo for representational purpose only.



&mdash; IANS

New Delhi, July 4

With the arrest of four persons, including three AIIMS students, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a NEET exam gang that used to appear in exams in place of actual candidates after charging Rs 7 lakh each.

The arrested accused have been identified as Naresh Bishnoi, Sanju Yadav, Mahavir and Jitendra.

According to sources, Bishnoi, a second-year student at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, is believed to be the leader of the gang and was taken into custody while giving his second-year examination.

Yadav was caught red-handed while giving the NEET exam on behalf of a candidate. Mahavir and Jitendra, also said to be AIIMS students, were arrested from Nagpur. The police have also seized several pieces of evidence, including a laptop and mobile phones, from the accused.

Bishnoi enticed several AIIMS students by offering them monetary rewards, subsequently arranging for first-year students to sit in the nationwide NEET exam on behalf of different candidates. “It was revealed that the gang used to take Rs 7 lakh for rigging their exams. Police teams are also further conducting a probe and more arrests are likely to happen,” a source said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears 'soft' on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

2
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

3
Diaspora

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

5
Punjab

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

6
Diaspora

US condemns vandalism, attempted arson against Indian Consulate in San Francisco

7
Amritsar

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

8
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

9
Punjab

CBI books 2 each from Punjab, Delhi for alleged visa fraud to help minor to get to Europe

10
Punjab

AAP takes control of Moga MC as no-confidence motion is passed against Congress mayor

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Top News

Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet

Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet

Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members

‘Threat’ to diplomats, Canada envoy called

'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called

Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of ’24

Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24

New party heads appointed in 4 states

2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted

2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted

Ex-HPSC chairman, then secretary, members among accused


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Pathetic Parks: Wires put on poles by private firms go unchecked in Joshi Colony in Amritsar

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Summer camps help enhance students’ confidence: Education Minister

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

Cow vigilante, 20 others 'snatch' cattle; booked

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net

District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, team visits jails