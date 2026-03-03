AIIMS warns of rising hearing loss cases among young adults

Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have raised concerns over the increasing incidence of hearing loss among younger adults due to prolonged exposure to loud music through headphones. Dr Kapil Sikka, Prof of Ear, Nose and Throat, said hearing problems once common in people over 50 are now being observed in their 40s. “The real problem is the dose of sound,” he said. While short phone calls pose little risk, extended listening to loud music can gradually damage delicate hair cells in the ear, which, once lost, do not regenerate. Early signs, such as ringing in the ears or difficulty hearing soft sounds, often go unnoticed, making prevention crucial.

The warning comes ahead of World Hearing Day on March 3, which this year focuses on the theme, “From Communities to Classrooms – Hearing Care for All Children.” AIIMS will use the occasion to highlight the importance of early detection and intervention.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Head of ENT, emphasised the institute’s universal neonatal hearing screening programme, noting that early diagnosis can enable timely treatment and better developmental outcomes.

Advanced rehabilitation options, including cochlear implants and auditory brainstem implants, are available at AIIMS for children with severe to profound hearing loss.