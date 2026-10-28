The Air Force Golf Course on Lok Kalyan Marg has remained closed since Monday, with maintenance staff, domestic staff and contractual workers told not to report for duty, amid the Centre’s move to reclaim the land for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Manash Dawadi, an officer from Air Force posted at the gates of Air Force Station, New Delhi, on Lok Kalyan Marg, confirmed to this correspondent that an eviction notice concerning the property had been issued in 2017 and talks were on about eviction. The ministry official also confirmed the existence of the earlier served notice. The official also said that there was a communication made later this year regarding previously served eviction notice.

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Dawadi said staff had been asked not to come to the premises since Monday.

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Two contractual workers of the club who arrived on Wednesday to visit the canteen were also denied entry. The workers told The Tribune that the club had remained closed since Monday.

Dawadi also said no earth-moving machinery, including JCBs, had been deployed on the premises and that no demolition was under way. The contractual workers corroborated that no demolition activity was taking place.

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However, a few officials of the Air Force Station present at the site suggested that any JCBs spotted in the vicinity could be associated with the nearby Jaipur Polo Ground, rather than the Air Force Golf Course.

After reaching Polo Club entry gates, it was found that a large notice board had been put up which reads that the premises belong to L&DO. This is also the entry for mosque in Race Course premises. The guards were at gates along with CISF security personnel. A guard told The Tribune that there had been no movement of heavy machinery on that land.

The developments come as the Land and Development Office (L&DO), under MoHUA, moves to reclaim prime land parcels in the vicinity of the Prime Minister’s official residence that were previously leased out or allegedly encroached upon.

The department communicated the matter concerning the Air Force Golf Course to the Air Force earlier this year, an official had confirmed.

The purpose for which the government intends to reclaim the land remains unclear.

In 2017, the L&DO had issued eviction notices for five properties, including the Air Force Sports Complex, Jaipur Polo Ground and Old Willingdon Camp. No further action was taken at the time.

The L&DO evicted the Delhi Race Club from its 53-acre premises on Lok Kalyan Marg in August, citing the requirement of the land for an unspecified “public purpose”.

It also reclaimed Jaipur Polo Ground from the Indian Polo Association, citing broader public purposes, governance and defence infrastructure projects.

The development has possibly led to the cancellation of farewell event "golfing-out" of IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who is retiring on October 31, an official at the Air Force station said.

The department has initiated eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club to reclaim 27 acres of prime land, citing the need for defence infrastructure, public security and governance-related projects in the public interest. The matter is pending before the Delhi High Court.