DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / ​Air India flight safety auditor found dead in Gurugram PG accommodation

​Air India flight safety auditor found dead in Gurugram PG accommodation

The PG staff said Prafull’s daily routine was normal, and he had no issues until morning

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:46 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A flight safety auditor with Air India died under suspicious circumstances in a PG accommodation in Gurugram. The deceased, Prafull Sawant, a resident of Mumbai, was staying at Gaurav PG in Sector 30. The police handed over the body to his kin after conducting a postmortem examination. The body will be taken to Mumbai by the 9 pm flight on Monday.

Advertisement

According to the police, Prafull Sawant, a Mumbai resident and Air India flight safety auditor, had been living at Gaurav PG in Sector 30 for a few days. The PG staff stated that Prafull had breakfast on Monday morning and then retired to his room. He sent the caretaker money for lunch via UPI and when the caretaker called to inquire about the lunch, Prafull didn’t answer the phone. After repeated calls went unanswered, the caretaker went to his room, found the door locked from the inside, and heard his mobile phone ringing. The police were informed, and a team reached the spot. The police managed to open the door and found Prafull dead on the bed.

Advertisement

The PG staff said Prafull’s daily routine was normal, and he had no issues until morning. “No suicide note was found in the room,” said a senior police officer. “We have started examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to gather more information about the incident and have also questioned other staff and residents of the PG.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts