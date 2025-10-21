​Air India flight safety auditor found dead in Gurugram PG accommodation

A flight safety auditor with Air India died under suspicious circumstances in a PG accommodation in Gurugram. The deceased, Prafull Sawant, a resident of Mumbai, was staying at Gaurav PG in Sector 30. The police handed over the body to his kin after conducting a postmortem examination. The body will be taken to Mumbai by the 9 pm flight on Monday.

According to the police, Prafull Sawant, a Mumbai resident and Air India flight safety auditor, had been living at Gaurav PG in Sector 30 for a few days. The PG staff stated that Prafull had breakfast on Monday morning and then retired to his room. He sent the caretaker money for lunch via UPI and when the caretaker called to inquire about the lunch, Prafull didn’t answer the phone. After repeated calls went unanswered, the caretaker went to his room, found the door locked from the inside, and heard his mobile phone ringing. The police were informed, and a team reached the spot. The police managed to open the door and found Prafull dead on the bed.

The PG staff said Prafull’s daily routine was normal, and he had no issues until morning. “No suicide note was found in the room,” said a senior police officer. “We have started examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to gather more information about the incident and have also questioned other staff and residents of the PG.”