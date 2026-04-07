Air India in turmoil: Why did CEO Campbell Wilson resign? Crash probe, safety audit, losses and Tata’s turnaround plan explained

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson stepping down has brought renewed focus on the airline’s mounting challenges, from the Air India crash investigation and DGCA probe to flight safety concerns, operational disruptions, rising losses and the Tata Group’s ambitious turnaround plan. The exit comes at a time when Air India is under sustained scrutiny in India’s aviation sector and facing pressure to restore reliability in international operations.

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Why did Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resign?

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The resignation appears to be the result of multiple overlapping pressures rather than a single trigger. Sources indicate that the Tata Group had already initiated a search for a successor earlier this year, anticipating a leadership transition before the end of Wilson’s term in 2027.

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At the same time, the airline has been dealing with persistent operational issues, including flight delays, cancellations, aircraft availability constraints and disruptions across international routes, especially in West Asia due to airspace restrictions.

Air India is also expected to report significant financial losses, driven by rising fuel costs, high operating expenses and ongoing investments in fleet modernisation. These factors have intensified scrutiny around leadership and execution.

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How did the Air India crash investigation and DGCA probe impact the exit?

The June 12 crash of a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, which killed 241 of the 242 people on board, remains central to the current scrutiny.

The Air India crash investigation triggered a detailed DGCA probe and subsequent safety audit, bringing aviation safety standards, aircraft maintenance practices and operational protocols under the spotlight. The incident raised broader concerns around flight safety in India and increased regulatory oversight. Over 80 lapses were found by the DGCA which the airlines claims were rectified by August and September 2025.

The fallout led to internal reviews, safety checks and heightened accountability, placing additional pressure on the airline’s top management.

Is Air India facing a larger crisis?

The airline is currently navigating what many describe as a broader Air India crisis, marked by operational, financial and reputational challenges.

Disruptions across routes, particularly in West Asia, have led to frequent schedule changes, rerouting and cancellations. Search trends around “Air India delays today”, “Air India flight cancellations” and “Air India latest news” indicate rising passenger concern over reliability.

Passenger complaints have also increased, with issues ranging from delays and last-minute cancellations to refund delays and customer service response. Queries such as “Air India refund status” and “Air India complaints” reflect growing dissatisfaction among travellers.

In addition, constraints related to aircraft maintenance, supply chain delays, and crew availability, including pilot and staffing pressures, have added to operational strain.

What does this mean for the Tata Group’s Air India turnaround plan?

The Tata Group’s strategy, widely tracked as the “Air India turnaround plan”, aims to rebuild the airline into a global carrier through fleet expansion, network growth and service upgrades.

As part of this plan, Air India has placed orders for over 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing, one of the largest aviation deals globally, aimed at modernising its fleet and expanding capacity.

Wilson’s exit comes at a critical phase of this transformation. The next CEO will be expected to reduce losses, improve operational performance, address safety concerns and restore passenger confidence while sustaining long-term growth.

What about Air India Express and leadership gaps?

Leadership challenges extend beyond the parent airline. Air India Express has been without a chief since March following the exit of its managing director after completing his five-year term. This leadership vacuum adds complexity to group-level decision-making, especially as Air India works to integrate operations and improve coordination between its full-service and low-cost businesses.

What role do regulators and safety audits play now?

Regulatory oversight has intensified following the crash, with the DGCA and other aviation authorities focusing on safety audits, compliance checks and operational standards.

Airlines are being closely monitored for adherence to maintenance schedules, crew training requirements and safety protocols. For passengers searching “Is Air India safe” or “flight safety India”, regulatory action remains a key factor shaping confidence.

In its latest report published in March, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, said that defects were found in 377 of 754 aircraft during DGCA audits, while a single audit of Air India flagged nearly 100 safety lapses.

What happens next for Air India?

Air India is currently in advanced discussions with potential candidates for the CEO role, with a final decision expected in the coming months. Wilson will remain in position during the transition to ensure continuity.

In the immediate term, the airline’s focus will be on improving on-time performance, reducing delays and cancellations, addressing passenger complaints and stabilising international operations.

For travellers tracking “Air India latest update” and “Air India news today”, the priority remains flight reliability, safety assurance and better customer experience.

The leadership change marks a critical moment for Air India, one that will determine whether the airline can overcome its current crisis and deliver on the Tata Group’s long-term vision, or continue to face turbulence in an increasingly competitive and closely watched aviation market.