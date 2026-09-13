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Home / Delhi / Air India pilot found dead in Delhi hotel room

Air India pilot found dead in Delhi hotel room

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The Jamalpur police have filed a case against unidentified persons and launched a probe. iStock
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An Air India pilot was found dead in his room at The Grand hotel in Vasant Kunj here on Friday night.

Captain Sunny Asaldekar, a former Air India Express pilot, was undergoing conversion training to operate Boeing 787 aircraft at Air India, according to sources.

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The police received a PCR call on September 11 regarding the ill-health of a guest at the hotel. A team from the Vasant Kunj North police station reached the spot and found Asaldekar unconscious and unresponsive inside his room. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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According to the police, Asaldekar had checked into the hotel on September 10. On Friday evening, his brother contacted the hotel manager and informed him that Asaldekar was not responding to his calls. The manager went to the room, but found the door locked from inside. It was opened with the help of the hotel’s master key, following which Asaldekar was found lying unconscious.

A crime team was called to the spot and examined the scene. The body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday.

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The police said the final cause of death will be ascertained after the receipt of the final medical opinion. An inquest proceeding is underway.

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