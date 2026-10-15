Air India to launch Delhi-Osaka flights from Feb 2, becoming only airline on route

Air India will launch four weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Osaka from February 2, 2027, becoming the only airline to operate directly on the route as the carrier expands its Japan network amid rising demand from Indian travellers.

The service will connect Delhi with Osaka’s Kansai International Airport in Japan using Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

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Osaka will be Air India’s second destination in Japan after Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, where the airline operates daily flights from Delhi and four weekly services from Mumbai.

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The new route comes as travel, tourism and economic ties between India and Japan continue to grow. More than 315,000 Indians visited Japan in 2025, a 35 per cent increase over the previous year and nearly 80 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

According to airline officials, Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft deployed on the route will have 18 full-flat beds in Business Class and 241 seats in Economy Class.

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Flight AI360 will leave Delhi at 10.50 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, reaching Osaka at 9.50 am the following day. The return service, AI359, will depart Osaka at 11.50 am on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving in Delhi at 6.20 pm the same day. All timings are local.

“The new service will also allow passengers to book open-jaw itineraries, flying into Osaka and returning from Tokyo, or vice versa. The option is expected to benefit travellers exploring Japan’s popular Golden Route, which covers Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, while allowing them to combine multiple destinations in one trip,” said the airline spokesperson.

The flights will offer onward connections across Air India’s domestic and international network through Delhi.