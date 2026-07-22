Air India to operate non-stop Delhi-Toronto flights from August 1

Air India on Wednesday announced that it will operate non-stop flights between Delhi and Toronto from August 1 by deploying its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the route, eliminating the enroute fuel stop at Vienna and cutting the journey time by nearly three hours.

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The airline said it will also restore daily services on the Delhi-Toronto route from August 1, up from the current five weekly flights, after temporarily reducing frequencies in June and July due to unprecedented fuel price increases and broader geopolitical developments.

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Subject to the availability of airspace, the Delhi-Toronto flight will operate non-stop, reducing the flying time from around 20 hours, including the fuel stop, to about 17 hours. The return Toronto-Delhi service will continue to operate non-stop with a flying time of up to 16 hours.

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The route will be served by Air India's factory-built Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring the airline's latest three-class cabin configuration with Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy. The deployment will also introduce Air India's Premium Economy cabin on the Delhi-Toronto route for the first time.

The aircraft is configured with 30 Business Class suites, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy seats. Business Class passengers will get fully flat beds, direct aisle access, wireless charging and 17-inch 4K entertainment screens, while Premium Economy will offer a 2-3-2 seating layout with 38-inch seat pitch. Economy passengers will have redesigned seats and upgraded inflight entertainment.

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Passengers across all cabins will also have access to over 3,000 hours of inflight entertainment through the Thales AVANT Up system, Bluetooth audio connectivity, USB charging ports, AC power outlets, mood lighting inspired by Indian wellness traditions, refreshed onboard meals, upgraded bedding and redesigned amenity kits.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said Canada remains one of the airline's most important international markets because of its large Indian diaspora. He said the introduction of the new Boeing 787-9 on the Delhi-Toronto route marks another milestone in the airline's transformation and expands its latest premium cabin products across North America.

The airline said bookings for the upgraded service are now open across its website, mobile app, customer contact centre and travel agents.

Under the revised schedule effective August 1, flight AI187 will depart Delhi at 1.45 am and arrive in Toronto at 9.30 am local time, while AI188 will leave Toronto at 12.30 pm and reach Delhi at 2.05 pm the following day.