Air India’s Phuket flight faced turbulence for 5 minutes; crew suffered spinal, neck injuries

Air India's flight from Phuket to Delhi on Tuesday experienced turbulence for four to five minutes and some crew members suffered spinal and neck injuries, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

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At least 17 people, including four cabin crew members, suffered injuries due to the mid-air turbulence and the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude.

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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident.

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At a briefing in the national capital on Wednesday, Naidu said the aircraft experienced mid-air turbulence for five minutes. There was turbulence for four to five minutes, he added.

"The plane had to travel for one more hour and even through that hour, the crew members provided all the assistance required. It was very brave... I would like to thank them for the bravery they have shown," he said.

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When asked about the extent of injuries, the minister said that a couple of crew members have spinal injuries near the tailbone and also near the neck, adding that doctors have advised them rest.

There were 137 passengers and eight crew members on board the plane. A total of 13 passengers and four crew members were admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

"As of 1530 hours on August 5, all 13 passengers who were admitted to hospital following the incident involving Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 have been discharged.

"Four crew members remain under medical care and continue to receive treatment," the airline said in a statement.

The airline also said its teams remain present at the hospitals and are in close contact with those affected.

"Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXO operating flight AI2379 (Phuket-Delhi) experienced loss of approximately 300 feet in altitude during the flight.

"Pilot in Command reported a severe injury to one cabin crew member, injury to another and minor injuries to a few passengers due to a sudden loss of approximately 300 feet in altitude," a senior DGCA official said on Tuesday.