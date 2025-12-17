Air pollution: SC allows Delhi govt to act against non-BS-IV compliant old vehicles

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Delhi Government to take coercive action against non-Bharat Stage-IV (BS-IV) emission norms compliant old vehicles.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant modified its August 12 order that had restrained authorities from taking coercive measures against diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.

Now, older vehicles complying with emission norms below BS-IV, including BS-III and earlier models, will face regulatory action.

The order came after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati urged the bench on behalf of the Delhi Government to allow action against older vehicles up to BS-III standards, as they contributed disproportionately to air pollution.

“Older vehicles have very poor emission standards and they are adding to pollution,” Bhati said.

Supporting ASG’s submissions, senior advocate and amicus curiae Aparajita Singh said BS-IV norms were introduced in 2010 and vehicles manufactured prior to that fell under more polluting categories.

The bench — which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi — clarified that while its August 12 order restrained authorities from taking action solely on the basis of vehicle age, the protection would apply only to BS-IV compliant and newer vehicles.

The bench refused to consider applications challenging the Delhi Government’s order to suspend physical classes up to 5th standard from December 15 due to worsening AQI.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy submitted that closure of schools affected the poor people the most as their children would be deprived of mid-day meals.

However, the top court refused to consider it, saying the suspension of classes was only a temporary measure and that the winter break for the schools was commencing next week. It left the matter for the consideration of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The bench also asked National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to consider either temporarily closing or relocating the nine toll plazas at Delhi’s borders to ease usual massive traffic congestion.

Describing the pollution crisis as an “annual feature”, it called for pragmatic and practical solutions to tackle it.

It directed MCD to take a decision within a week on temporarily shutting toll plazas to facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce vehicular emissions.

The bench underscored the need for effective implementation of existing measures rather than merely framing protocols that remain not complied with.

It directed the Delhi Government to urgently verify construction workers rendered idle due to curbs and ensure that financial assistance was directly transferred to their bank accounts.

ASG Bhati said that around 7,000 workers have so far been verified out of nearly 2.5 lakh registered construction workers, and assured that money would be transferred to their accounts directly.

However, the bench cautioned against any leakages in the process, observing that “it should not be that money transferred to workers’ accounts disappears or travels to another account”.

It also asked the Delhi Government to consider providing alternative work to construction workers who are unable to earn due to restrictions imposed to curb pollution.

Observing that air pollution has become a recurring phenomenon every winter, it directed CAQM to revisit and strengthen its long-term strategies and posted the matter for further direction on January 6, 2026.