Air pollution: SC asks CAQM to issue directions against outdoor activities in schools in Delhi-NCR

Amid ongoing air pollution crisis, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to issue directions against holding outdoor sports activities in schools in Delhi-NCR till further orders.

“We request CAQM to take this into consideration and issue necessary directions to shift such sport competition to safer months,” a bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said.

The order came after amicus curiae and senior counsel Aparajita Singh said schools were holding sports competitions in November-December despite worsening air pollution levels. It’s like putting school-going children in gas chambers, she said, adding “Children are most vulnerable.”

The bench asked the commission to examine if open-air sports competitions for schoolchildren in Delhi-NCR could be postponed to “safer months” in view of the hazardous pollution levels.

The bench also directed the lawyers representing the NCR states to take instructions about payment of subsistence allowance to construction workers affected by restrictions put in place to improve air quality.

Singh also raised the issue of lack of adequate manpower in state pollution control boards.

“It was said that we react when pollution is at its peak. There is already a long-term policy since 2018 and there is a graded response plan since 2015 and it is all court driven. There is GRAP. All looks very good but on the ground state pollution control board also has vaccines…and thus no manpower,” she submitted.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the bench that a high-level meeting chaired by the Environment Ministry Secretary discussed both short-term and long-term measures.

The bench ordered that the main air-pollution matter will now be listed on a monthly basis to ensure consistent monitoring of implementation. It allowed CAQM and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to impose tougher curbs under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the situation demanded.

It said Punjab and Haryana Governments must strictly follow CAQM directives. “If CAQM’s suggestions are implemented, stubble burning can be adequately tackled,” it said, directing the two states to hold a joint meeting to ensure compliance.