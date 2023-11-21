Air quality deteriorates in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, November 21

Pollution levels in Delhi and its suburbs increased further overnight with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital recorded at 365 at 9 am on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The city’s AQI stood at 348 at 4 pm on Monday, deteriorating from 301 on Sunday.

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday and 419 on Thursday.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (340), Gurugram (324), Greater Noida (306), Noida (338) and Faridabad (336) also recorded 'poor' air quality.

The Centre on Saturday removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi in view of a drop in pollution levels due to favourable wind speed and direction.

These measures constitute the final stage -- Stage IV -- of the Centre's air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan.

#Environment #Pollution