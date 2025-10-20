Air quality dips in Delhi ahead of Diwali, GRAP-2 curbs invoked

With Diwali just a day away, Delhi’s air quality has sharply deteriorated, prompting authorities to enforce anti-pollution curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 2. Earlier this week, GRAP-1 measures were applied for the first time this season.

In an order on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been rising since morning and is expected to worsen further. “The AQI of Delhi was recorded at 296 at 4 pm and 302 at 7 pm. Forecasts by the IMD and IITM indicate further deterioration,” the commission stated.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, 12 out of 38 monitoring stations in the capital reported air quality in the “very poor” range, with Anand Vihar recording the highest AQI at 430, followed by Wazirpur at 364, Vivek Vihar at 351, Dwarka at 335, and RK Puram at 323. Other areas such as Siri Fort, Dilshad Garden, Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh, Nehru Nagar, Ashok Vihar, and Bawana also saw AQI readings above 300.

Delhiites woke on Sunday to a hazy morning with a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above the seasonal average. Amid the rising pollution, heavy traffic congestion was reported on National Highway 24 at Ghazipur, coinciding with the peak festive shopping rush across the Delhi NCR region.

Authorities have urged citizens to limit outdoor activities, avoid burning firecrackers excessively and follow vehicle emission norms to curb pollution levels in the coming days.

What does GRAP-2 mean

Under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), restrictions will be imposed on the use of coal, firewood, and diesel generator sets across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Authorities will also conduct daily road sweeping and water sprinkling to curb dust pollution, along with measures to ease traffic congestion. These steps come in addition to Stage I measures, which include a ban on labour-intensive construction work without dust control systems, mandatory water sprinkling at construction sites, increased inspections of polluting industries and stricter CNG compliance for public transport.