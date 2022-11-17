Air quality in city remains poor

New Delhi, November 17
Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the poor category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, according to an Indian Meteorological Department bulletin.
According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9am stood at 253 (poor category).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
The relative humidity at 8.30am was 72 per cent.
