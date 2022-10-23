Air quality in Delhi ‘very poor’, G’gram ‘moderate’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

The air in Delhi was covered in a blanket of smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 300 mark, indicating the worsening air quality in the National Capital ahead of Diwali.

The AQI was in the ‘moderate’ category in Gurugram at 156 on Saturday evening.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had earlier, while invoking Stage II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire NCR, had forecast that Delhi’s AQI would breach the 300 mark on October 22.

GRAP is an emergency response mechanism which is only enforced when air pollution reaches a certain threshold. It is a step-by-step plan to improve Delhi-NCR’s deteriorating air quality.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 303 on Saturday, which is categorised as ‘very poor’.

The air quality of the National Capital is expected to worsen as the festivities of Diwali are round the corner.

Even as the government has come up with initiatives specifically those concerning the reduction of vehicular pollution and non-use of firecrackers, the concerns are still there with regards to the rise in air pollution in the coming few days.

As per the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi: “The overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the lower end of ‘Very Poor’ category on October 22. The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category on October 23 to 25.”