Air quality in Delhi ‘very poor’, G’gram ‘moderate’

New Delhi, October 22
The air in Delhi was covered in a blanket of smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 300 mark, indicating the worsening air quality in the National Capital ahead of Diwali.
The AQI was in the ‘moderate’ category in Gurugram at 156 on Saturday evening.
The Commission for Air Quality Management had earlier, while invoking Stage II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire NCR, had forecast that Delhi’s AQI would breach the 300 mark on October 22.
GRAP is an emergency response mechanism which is only enforced when air pollution reaches a certain threshold. It is a step-by-step plan to improve Delhi-NCR’s deteriorating air quality.
Delhi recorded an AQI of 303 on Saturday, which is categorised as ‘very poor’.
The air quality of the National Capital is expected to worsen as the festivities of Diwali are round the corner.
Even as the government has come up with initiatives specifically those concerning the reduction of vehicular pollution and non-use of firecrackers, the concerns are still there with regards to the rise in air pollution in the coming few days.
As per the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi: “The overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the lower end of ‘Very Poor’ category on October 22. The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category on October 23 to 25.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...