Air quality poor in city

Delhi woke up to a blanket of smog on Monday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in the ‘poor’ category.

According to the Sameer app, the average AQI was 256. The air quality was ‘poor’ at 24 stations, while it was ‘very poor’ at six station.

Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 334, which was the highest amongst all the stations. The AQI data for three remaining stations was not immediately available.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category for the next three days.

The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air quality is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

Shallow fog is likely at many places in Delhi, with moderate fog at isolated locations during the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 20 degrees Celsius while the minimum is likely to settle around 9 degrees Celsius.