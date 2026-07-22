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Home / Delhi / AISA accuses cops of brutality against students

AISA accuses cops of brutality against students

Seeks immediate removal of Police Commissioner

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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AISA leaders address a press conference. Tribune Photo
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The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against students during the protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded the immediate removal of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

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Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India, AISA leaders Neha, Aameen and Manish, along with several protesters who claimed to have faced police action, alleged that the police had resorted to baton charges, tear gas and pellet guns during the demonstration.

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The student organisation said it had sent a fact-finding team, along with AISA leader Danish, to hospitals, including Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College, to document the injuries sustained by protesters.

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AISA alleged that there were multiple instances of students being struck on the head with batons, causing severe injuries. It cited video footage and testimonies from protesters, journalists and eyewitnesses as evidence of what it described as deliberate attacks on demonstrators.

The organisation also claimed that one of its members, identified as Comrade Rovin, suffered a serious arm injury during the police action.

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The student body further alleged that the police used pellet guns against protesters, claiming that at least three people sustained pellet injuries. It said one injured protester, Irshad, required eye and neck surgery and risked losing his vision, if treatment was delayed.

According to the organisation, tear gas shells were fired into dense crowds, creating panic and stampede-like situations. It alleged that three protesters were injured when a wall collapsed as people attempted to scale it while fleeing the area.

The organisation claimed that uniformed individuals, whom it described as “goons,” were seen assaulting protesters alongside police and RAF personnel.

It specifically named Honey Singh Dagar, alleging that he was captured on video beating protesters with sticks. It also alleged that some police and RAF personnel were deployed without visible name tags.

AISA said students were detained in large numbers despite official denials, claiming that at least 11 people were held at Mandir Marg police station. The organisation also accused police personnel of pelting stones at protesters in areas such as Janpath and Connaught Place.

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