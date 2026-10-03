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Home / Delhi / AISA activists return to Jantar Mantar; Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan among those detained

AISA activists return to Jantar Mantar; Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan among those detained

AISA national president Neha Bora, who was among those detained on Friday, had called on protesters to return to Jantar Mantar on Saturday

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora being detained during a protest carried out by political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters, at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police detained more than 500 protesters, including AAP leaders, as well as activists of some student outfits, during this protest. Image credit/PTI
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A day after 150 protesters were detained while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar, AISA activists and other protesters returned to the protest site on Saturday, where several were again detained amid heavy police deployment and barricading in central Delhi.

The mobilisation was called by the All India Students Association (AISA) after Friday’s crackdown, with activists seeking to continue their protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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AISA national president Neha Bora, who was among those detained on Friday, had called on protesters to return to Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

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Several protesters, including lawyers and young activists, were detained as they attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Prashant Bhushan were among those who were detained. AISA activists, including Neha Bora, Anjali and N Sai Balaji, were also among those who were detained.

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Police personnel were deployed at multiple points around Jantar Mantar, with barricades placed on roads leading towards the designated protest area. Protesters were stopped before they could proceed towards the site, with several being taken away by police.

“Peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar is our right in a democracy. This right cannot be snatched from us by the might of the police,” a protester said.

The fresh mobilisation comes a day after Delhi Police detained around 1,000 people during protests by student groups, political parties and civil society organisations against the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

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