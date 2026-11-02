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Home / Delhi / AISA chief shares stage with Rahul in Delhi, draws parallels between BJP, British rule

AISA chief shares stage with Rahul in Delhi, draws parallels between BJP, British rule

Questions citizenship checks, says SIR used to target marginalised communities

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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AISA president Neha Bora addresses the gathering during the INDIA bloc's rally in New Delhi on Sunday. Manas Ranjan Bhui
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At the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, the Opposition’s attack on the Centre moved from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to a wider challenge over citizenship, democratic protest and the conduct of elections.

AISA president Neha Bora questioned the government’s demand for citizens to prove their citizenship, alleging that the SIR was being used to target marginalised communities. She also accused the government of using arrests and police action against those protesting its policies.

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This was not the first time Bora had shared a stage with Opposition leaders. During her hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, several leaders had visited her to enquire about her health. On July 25, the day former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, she met Rahul Gandhi after he reached out to her. This time, too, she shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi and launched a sharp attack on the Centre.

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“Who are you to ask the people of India to prove their citizenship? You have adopted the very tactics that your forefathers, the Britishers, used to employ. Your forefathers made the freedom fighters sign peace bonds and sent them to jail. You are doing the same to people out on streets, protesting against your discriminatory policies. You are putting people behind bars, beating and caning people protesting with Tiranga in their hands,” she said.

Bora said the turnout at the rally reflected the democratic spirit of the country and argued that the BJP’s political dominance could not be assumed to be permanent.

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“You think that you will remain seated in Parliament, keeping the seats intact. You claim that independence was achieved in 2014 and India’s history will end with the BJP. This is not going to last forever,” she said.

RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav then shifted the focus to alleged electoral irregularities, using the Mahabharata to describe what he called an uneven contest.

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