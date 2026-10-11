AISA protesters allege police assault during fresh march from RK Ashram, several detained

A day after several student and youth activists were detained during a protest in the Capital, members of the All India Students Association (AISA) returned to the streets on Sunday, only to face another round of police action as they attempted to march from RK Ashram towards Jantar Mantar, demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

The march was stopped before the protesters could reach Jantar Mantar, with several demonstrators, including AISA president Neha, detained along the way. The student organisation alleged that police personnel assaulted protesters while preventing them from proceeding towards the designated protest site, leaving several injured.

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According to AISA, nearly every protester participating in Sunday's march sustained injuries during the confrontation. The organisation described the alleged assault as one of the most brutal instances of police action against its members, accusing the authorities of using excessive force to suppress their demonstration.

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The fresh confrontation came barely 24 hours after police detained several protesters on Saturday, when student and youth organisations attempted to mobilise at Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

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Despite Saturday's detentions and heavy security restrictions around the protest site, AISA members assembled again at RK Ashram on Sunday to continue their agitation. However, their attempt to reach Jantar Mantar was cut short following police intervention.

Their demonstrations are part of a wider mobilisation by student and youth organisations questioning the conduct of the electoral process.