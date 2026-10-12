AISA protesters allege police assault during march

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Student and youth organisations faced another round of police action in the Capital on Sunday as members of the All India Students Association (AISA) alleged assault and detention during a protest march from RK Ashram towards Jantar Mantar, while 22 women activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) were detained during a separate Tiranga rally in Connaught Place.

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The protests came a day after several student and youth activists were detained during demonstrations against alleged electoral irregularities and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

AISA members, who returned to the streets despite Saturday's police action, attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar, demanding the registration of an FIR against the Chief Election Commissioner over alleged electoral irregularities. However, the march was stopped before the demonstrators could reach the protest site.

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Several protesters, including AISA president Neha, were detained. The organisation alleged that police personnel assaulted demonstrators while preventing them from proceeding, leaving nearly all participants injured.

Describing the alleged assault as one of the most brutal instances of police action against its members, AISA accused the authorities of using excessive force to suppress the demonstration.

Meanwhile, in Connaught Place, women activists of the SFI organised a Tiranga rally against Saturday's alleged police brutality and attacks on women protesters and journalists by right wing groups.

According to the SFI, 22 women activists were detained after sunset, with the organisation alleging that male police personnel manhandled and slapped demonstrators while taking them into custody.

In its statement, the SFI said, "Women activists were picked up and detained from this rally despite Section 43(5) of the BNSS, which renders arresting or detaining women after sunset illegal."

The organisation further alleged, "Not only were these women activists manhandled by male police officers, but were also slapped in the face while being detained — a blatant violation of Section 46(1) of BNSS which states that only female police officers can physically handle, search or detain a woman."

The SFI also claimed that the bus used to transport the detained activists had no lights and that no women police personnel were present inside. It alleged that these conditions violated safeguards laid down in the Sheela Barse versus State of Maharashtra case.

The organisation said the rally was also intended to protest the alleged attacks on minor women protesters and women journalists during Saturday's demonstrations.

Sunday's developments marked the second consecutive day of confrontations between the police and student organisations in central Delhi, with fresh allegations of physical assault and the detention of women activists intensifying the controversy surrounding the protests.