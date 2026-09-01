AIYF, AISF protest in Delhi; demand transfer of education to State List, NEET scrapping

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the All India Students Federation (AISF) on Monday held a protest in Delhi, demanding the scrapping of NEET and the transfer of education from the Concurrent List to the State List.

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The protest was staged near Ajay Bhavan, the headquarters of the Communist Party of India (CPI). The protest focused on concerns over the increasing centralisation of education and its impact on students, particularly those from economically and socially disadvantaged sections. The organisations also raised the issue of states’ rights in matters relating to education and argue for greater protection of the federal structure.

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