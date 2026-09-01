DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / AIYF, AISF protest in Delhi; demand transfer of education to State List, NEET scrapping

AIYF, AISF protest in Delhi; demand transfer of education to State List, NEET scrapping

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AIYF and AISF activists protest in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL
Advertisement

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the All India Students Federation (AISF) on Monday held a protest in Delhi, demanding the scrapping of NEET and the transfer of education from the Concurrent List to the State List.

Advertisement

The protest was staged near Ajay Bhavan, the headquarters of the Communist Party of India (CPI). The protest focused on concerns over the increasing centralisation of education and its impact on students, particularly those from economically and socially disadvantaged sections. The organisations also raised the issue of states’ rights in matters relating to education and argue for greater protection of the federal structure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts