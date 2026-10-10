DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Ajinkya Shinde takes over Jantar Mantar protest as CJP leaders among 1,000 detained

Ajinkya Shinde takes over Jantar Mantar protest as CJP leaders among 1,000 detained

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke says organisation's in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, would lead its protest at Jantar Mantar against CEC Gyanesh Kumar as long as he and two other leaders remained in detention

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:37 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In this screengrab from a video, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke along with co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of their planned demonstration against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. PTI Photo
Advertisement

After the Delhi Police detained Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from a plane at the Delhi airport, CJP's Ajinkya Shinde took charge of the protest. In a video message, he appealed to the public to march towards Jantar Mantar.

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said the organisation's in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, would lead its protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as long as he and two other leaders remained in detention.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Dipke on Saturday said he had recorded a video in advance on Friday night, anticipating a possible arrest.

Advertisement

He urged supporters to follow Shinde if they were watching the video, indicating that he, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka would have been detained.

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained by Delhi Police from inside an aircraft shortly after it landed in the national capital, according to the information shared by the organisation.

Advertisement

The three leaders arrived in Delhi from Mumbai for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

-- PTI inputs

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts