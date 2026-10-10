Ajinkya Shinde takes over Jantar Mantar protest as CJP leaders among 1,000 detained

After the Delhi Police detained Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from a plane at the Delhi airport, CJP's Ajinkya Shinde took charge of the protest. In a video message, he appealed to the public to march towards Jantar Mantar.

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said the organisation's in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, would lead its protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as long as he and two other leaders remained in detention.

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In a post on X, Dipke on Saturday said he had recorded a video in advance on Friday night, anticipating a possible arrest.

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He urged supporters to follow Shinde if they were watching the video, indicating that he, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka would have been detained.

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained by Delhi Police from inside an aircraft shortly after it landed in the national capital, according to the information shared by the organisation.

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The three leaders arrived in Delhi from Mumbai for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

-- PTI inputs