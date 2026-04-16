Delhi airport ground collision: SpiceJet jet hits parked Akasa aircraft, probe ordered

A serious ground safety lapse was reported at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday after a SpiceJet aircraft collided with a stationary Akasa Air plane, damaging both jets and prompting a probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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The incident, which adds to growing concerns over aviation safety and ground handling at busy airports, took place around 2.15 pm when a SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 arriving from Leh was taxiing towards its bay and made contact with the Akasa aircraft scheduled to operate flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad.

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Preliminary information indicated that the SpiceJet aircraft’s right winglet struck the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa plane. The impact occurred while the SpiceJet jet was taxiing in and the Akasa aircraft was stationary during pushback procedures.

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Despite the collision, no injuries were reported. All passengers and crew on board the Akasa Air flight were safely disembarked, with the airline initiating alternate arrangements for their onward journey to Hyderabad.

Confirming the development, SpiceJet said its aircraft was involved in a “ground occurrence” at the Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet, while another aircraft belonging to a different airline sustained damage to its tail section. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection and further checks.

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Akasa Air maintained that its aircraft was stationary at the time of the incident and had to return to the bay following the contact. The airline said all safety protocols were followed and authorities were informed, adding that passenger safety remains its highest priority.

Sources said both airlines have notified DGCA, which has begun examining the incident. The regulator is expected to scrutinise standard operating procedures, ground movement coordination, and airside safety compliance at the airport.