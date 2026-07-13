Al Falah university chairman urges High Court to grant interim bail in ED cases

Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who is in custody in two money laundering cases, on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to release him on interim bail.

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Siddiqui, who is seeking the relief on account of his wife's cancer treatment, told Justice Saurabh Banerjee that he was even ready to wear a GPS tracker band as a condition of interim bail.

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Opposing the interim bail pleas filed in two cases, the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) counsel raised apprehensions of evidence tampering and Siddiqui fleeing from the legal process if released, and suggested that he be permitted to meet his wife in custody parole instead.

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Siddiqui's senior counsel, however, asserted that his wife's health was critical, and said, "I am ready to go on a GPS tracker."

Justice Banerjee reserved verdict in the matter after hearing the parties. "I'll pass the order," the judge said.

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Siddiqui has moved the high court seeking interim bail of six weeks after the trial court refused to give him reprieve on June 9.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary submitted that he wanted to be with his wife, a stage 4 ovarian cancer patient, at this stage of her life, and that her latest chemotherapy session is scheduled for July 15.

Senior advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, disputed the "foundational facts" and claimed that Siddiqui's wife was responding well to treatment.

He asserted that if the wife's condition were life-threatening, their children would have returned to the country. "None of the children have travelled back to India. Nobody has come back," he said.

Hossain also said that the accused was a habitual offender, who was also involved in the 2025 Red Fort blast case.

However, Siddiqui's counsel said he was not an accused in the Red Fort blast FIR or the chargesheet.

Siddiqui has been arrested in two money laundering cases.

One money laundering case is linked to the alleged generation of illicit funds from the fees paid by students of his Faridabad-based educational institution.

He was arrested on November 18, 2025, in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's probe stems from two FIRs by the Delhi Police Crime Branch alleging that Al Falah University falsely projected NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students and parents.

The ED has alleged the university generated Rs 415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and that funds collected from students were diverted for personal use.

Siddiqui was subsequently arrested by the ED again in a new money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" acquisition of land worth Rs 45 crore in Delhi.

Al Falah University came under scrutiny in a 'white-collar terror' probe in which two doctors linked to it were arrested, while another doctor, Umar-un-Nabi, associated with its hospital, was identified as the suicide bomber in the November 10, 2025 blast outside the Red Fort that killed 15 people.