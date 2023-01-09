Aldermen chosen by L-G are BJP members, alleges AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues to target Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the nomination of aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

AAP, on Sunday, reiterated that all the 10 members — nominated by the LG to the MCD — were the “members of the BJP”. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, claimed that the nominated members were supposed to have relevant knowledge and experience in the field of municipal administration — as per Article 243R of the MCD Act. But this was not the case with the nominated BJP workers, alleged Saurabh.

Aldermen do not have the power to vote in mayoral polls, but they have a vote in zonal committees, including in selecting the zone representative to the standing committee. Of the total 18 members of the standing committee, 12 are chosen by ward committees and six are elected directly.

Bhardwaj further alleged that the L-G has chosen aldermen in a way that could tip the scales in the favour of the BJP in three more wards — Narela, Civil Lines and Central — enabling the party to send more members to the standing committee, the main decision-making body of the civic body, than the AAP.

Notably, it is the prerogative of the L-G to nominate and choose as many aldermen from any zone as he wants.

Considering the composition of the zones in terms of the councillors elected from there, AAP has a majority in seven zones and BJP controls four zones. In one zone, the two parties are even and the Congress may control the outcome in decision-making.