A kidnapping attempt on a class III girl student in Faridabad’s Shri Home Society, Sector 45, was foiled due to the alertness of the child. The incident has highlighted security lapses in the society and sparked protests by residents.

According to the police, nearly 600 families reside in Shri Home Society, where maintenance is handled by the builder due to the absence of a Resident Welfare Association (RWA). Ashish Mishra, a resident, stated that both he and his wife are working professionals.

On Friday evening, their daughter Kavya, a Class III student, was playing in the corridor when a masked woman exited the lift, offered her chocolate, and tried to lure her downstairs. Kavya became suspicious and ran back to her flat, locking the door. The woman attempted to open the door and, when unsuccessful, waited on the stairs. Kavya used a double lock and remained inside until her parents returned. When Ashish returned home, his daughter narrated the incident, prompting him to alert other residents.

Residents confronted the society’s security guard, who claimed to have no knowledge of the intruder. The following morning, residents protested outside the builder’s office, citing previous security concerns including non-functional lifts and doubts about the working status of installed CCTV cameras.

An FIR against an unidentified woman has been registered at Surajkund police station, and police investigation is ongoing.