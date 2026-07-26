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Home / Delhi / All 18 Metro stations reopen after four days

All 18 Metro stations reopen after four days

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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All 18 Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi, which had remained shut due to security reasons, reopened on Saturday after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) withdrew its protest, ending four days of restrictions.

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In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that all Metro stations were now open and normal entry and exit had resumed.

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The stations that had remained closed over the past four days were Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi.

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The stations had been shut due to security arrangements in central Delhi amid the CJP protest, which drew large gatherings near Jantar Mantar over the past few days.

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