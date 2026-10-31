All 4,164 DDA LIG flats in Narela booked

All 4,164 lower income group (LIG) flats offered by the Delhi Development Authority under its Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026 have now been booked, with the second batch of 1,648 flats being taken up within an hour of bookings opening.

Online bookings for the second phase began at noon on October 29. The flats are located in Pocket 1, Sectors G2 to G6, Narela. The first phase, comprising 2,516 LIG flats in Pockets 3 and 6 of the same sectors, was booked within two hours of bookings opening on October 20.

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The combined response means that the entire 4,164 flats offered under the two phases have been booked, putting Narela at the centre of the DDA's latest affordable housing initiative.

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The scheme has been monitored by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.