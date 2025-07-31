All 9 dists in national capital covered under Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme: Jayant

The Centre has informed the Parliament that all nine districts of Delhi have been covered under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme.

North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency comprises of three districts namely Central Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahdara. Out of these 3 districts, Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) have been sanctioned in North East Delhi and Shahdara.

In a written response to Delhi North East MP Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said: “All 9 districts of Delhi have been covered under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme which have some rural population as per Census 2011. At present, 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), including NIT Delhi, are functioning as institutes of national importance in the country.”

“Three new schools, including a double-shift school in M block, Sunder Nagri catering to approximately 2,500 students per shift, have recently been opened,” the Minister said.

The Government of India has sanctioned new Kendriya Vidyalaya at Khajuri Khas in North East Delhi in December 2024 which will be made functional after the completion of land transfer formalities and possession of temporary accommodation.

“Opening of new Kendriya Vidyalaya is a continuous process. There is no proposal received from the state government/district administration to establish new KV in North East Delhi. Kendriya Vidyalayas are not opened on the basis of economically weaker section/district/region/state/parliamentary constituency, etc,” the response read.

The minister also highlighted that financial support is being provided to Delhi, including the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, under Samagra Shiksha for implementing the Right to Education Act. Annual plans are prepared by the state based on priority and are approved by the Project Approval Board (PAB).

“A Navodaya Vidyalaya has been sanctioned in North East Delhi District. Due to the unavailability of suitable land and temporary accommodation in Shahdara and North East Delhi districts, permission has been granted to open two additional NVs on the available space within the campus of the existing NV Mungeshpur, North West Delhi,” Chaudhary responded.

Due to land constraints, two additional Navodaya Vidyalayas have been permitted to function within the campus of the existing Navodaya Vidyalayas in Mungeshpur, North West Delhi.