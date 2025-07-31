DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / All 9 dists in national capital covered under Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme: Jayant

All 9 dists in national capital covered under Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme: Jayant

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:34 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary in the RS. ANI
Advertisement

The Centre has informed the Parliament that all nine districts of Delhi have been covered under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme.

Advertisement

North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency comprises of three districts namely Central Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahdara. Out of these 3 districts, Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) have been sanctioned in North East Delhi and Shahdara.

In a written response to Delhi North East MP Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said: “All 9 districts of Delhi have been covered under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme which have some rural population as per Census 2011. At present, 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), including NIT Delhi, are functioning as institutes of national importance in the country.”

Advertisement

“Three new schools, including a double-shift school in M block, Sunder Nagri catering to approximately 2,500 students per shift, have recently been opened,” the Minister said.

The Government of India has sanctioned new Kendriya Vidyalaya at Khajuri Khas in North East Delhi in December 2024 which will be made functional after the completion of land transfer formalities and possession of temporary accommodation.

Advertisement

“Opening of new Kendriya Vidyalaya is a continuous process. There is no proposal received from the state government/district administration to establish new KV in North East Delhi. Kendriya Vidyalayas are not opened on the basis of economically weaker section/district/region/state/parliamentary constituency, etc,” the response read.

The minister also highlighted that financial support is being provided to Delhi, including the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, under Samagra Shiksha for implementing the Right to Education Act. Annual plans are prepared by the state based on priority and are approved by the Project Approval Board (PAB).

“A Navodaya Vidyalaya has been sanctioned in North East Delhi District. Due to the unavailability of suitable land and temporary accommodation in Shahdara and North East Delhi districts, permission has been granted to open two additional NVs on the available space within the campus of the existing NV Mungeshpur, North West Delhi,” Chaudhary responded.

Due to land constraints, two additional Navodaya Vidyalayas have been permitted to function within the campus of the existing Navodaya Vidyalayas in Mungeshpur, North West Delhi.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts